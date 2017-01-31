CFD working to determine cause of fire that broke out Monday evening

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – The Columbus Fire Department is still trying to determine the cause of a fire that broke out Monday evening in Columbus.

According to the CFD, firefighters were sent to the 500 block of 16th Street around 8:54 p.m., after a 14-year-old discovered a fire in a bedroom and called 911.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the home with heavy fire visible through a window. The fire was reported under control within five minutes.

Crews remained on scene for over an hour to help the family get things from the home.

The family was interviewed by fire investigators and were told the 14-year-old’s mother left the home to run an errand then returned to find the fire.

Investigators were not able to make a definitive determination of what caused the fire. The cause remains undetermined at this time.

The home did not have working smoke alarms, according to firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

The estimated damage to the home is at $30,000. Damages to the contents are estimated at $10,000.

CFD said the Salvation Army is providing an emergency shelter to the family.

