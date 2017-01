INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Eli Lilly’s CEO David Ricks is set to meet with President Donald Trump Tuesday.

24-Hour News 8 confirmed the meeting Tuesday morning.

So far, Lilly is not giving any information about what the two will discuss.

President Trump has been sharply critical of pharmaceutical companies and the pricing of their drugs.

