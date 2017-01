HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police are increasing patrols at Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers high schools Tuesday following a threat of violence.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools told parents and staff in an email that someone posted a “message alluding to an act of school violence” on Instagram.

Authorities don’t believe the threat is credible, but security was tightened as a precaution.

School officials say the students involved have been identified.

