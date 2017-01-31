Hogsett to announce site recommendation for new criminal justice center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will announce his recommendation Tuesday for the location of Marion County’s new criminal justice center.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the new center will move to the old Citzens Energy plant in the Twin Aire neighborhood on the southeast side. Hogsett is scheduled to make the announcement at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The mayor created a task force to look at criminal justice reform last year. Former Mayor Greg Ballard also worked on finding a new home for the jail. There has been debate over where the new jail should go for years. The city has considered many options — from the old GM plant on the west side to the old RCA site.

According to the task force’s summary, the new criminal justice campus will include a jail to hold 2,600-3,000 inmates, an assessment and intervention center and mental health units. The task force said, on average, 30-40 percent of inmates in the Marion County jail are mentally ill, and 85 percent have substance abuse problems.

The new assessment center would offer treatment and social services to offenders who need it, instead of sending them straight to jail.

The campus could also include a consolidated courthouse. The task force wants feedback from judges to see if they would recommend moving courts from the City-County Building to the new campus.

Now that the city has a location picked out, the task force needs to put together a final cost estimate. They plan to have that done by Feb. 28, and will announce a final financing plan by the end of March.

Paying for the new center was a big concern from Republicans when the mayor and task force presented their initial findings last month.

The plan needs City-County Council approval to move forward. The task force hopes to have a full proposal with all the construction details in front of the council by January of next year.

You can read more about the plan here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...