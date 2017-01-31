IMPD seeks help identifying suspect in 2016 armed robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a 2016 armed robbery.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2016 at a Family Dollar located in the 2300 block of East 30th Street.

Police say a black male possessing a black revolver with wood grips took money and left the store southbound on foot.

If you have any information that will assist authorities, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

