John Green raising money for local refugee assistance group

John Green (IMS Photo)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis author John Green is using his workouts to support a local group helping refugees.

Green is the well-known author behind titles like “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Looking for Alaska.”

He and a friend are training for a 10k race, and they’re documenting a 100-day exercise plan online.

The two have set up a GoFundMe account for people to donate to Exodus Refugee Immigration.

This comes in response to President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees entering the United States from seven countries.

