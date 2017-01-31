Logistics firm to expand Plainfield facilities, add up to 50 jobs

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A company that handles pharmaceutical distribution is expanding in Indiana.

The state announced Tuesday that MD Logistics, a third-party logistics business, plans to create up to 50 new jobs this year as part of its expansion.

The company plans to invest more than $3.7 million to renovate its current operations in Plainfield, creating additional pharmaceutical-grade storage capacity. The company is upgrading a 173,000-square-foot facility that opened in 2015 to expand its frozen and refrigerated capabilities.

The renovation is expected to be completed soon. MD Logistics currently employs nearly 200 full-time workers across its three-facility campus in Plainfield.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered MD Logistics and its sister company up to $255,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans.

