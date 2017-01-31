Man arrested after striking police vehicle, throwing knife at officer

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — One man was arrested after he allegedly threw a knife at an officer following a police chase on Tuesday.

Officers were originally called to a trouble with a person report in the 300 block of East Main Street in Plainfield to a suspect who was later identified as 57-year old David Cross.

After refusing to stop for officers, Cross led them on a chase. He soon struck an officer’s vehicle and another vehicle that wasn’t involved in the chase.

Cross then exited his vehicle and tossed a knife at the officers before getting back into his vehicle and leading police on a second chase.

He was later taken into custody.

