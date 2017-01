INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man convicted in the deadly Richmond Hill explosion that killed two people, will be back in court on Tuesday.

47-year-old Mark Leonard is back on trial. This time he is accused of hiring a hit man to kill a key witness in the case.

Leonard was convicted in the 2015 of murder, arson and other charges. He received two life sentences without parole.

Four other people, including Leonard’s half brother, were also convicted.

The jury trial is set to continue at 9 a.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...