See RED at new art exhibit featured at Stutz

Red. So much more than just a color! The color red infers various emotions, including love, passion, hate, violence, energy, power, and more. For the Stutz and community artists participating in February’s exhibit, “Red,” they used the color to explore a range of emotions, symbolism and varied meanings of this powerful expressive color. Artists’ interpreted the concept of red in their own personal way through their chosen art.

The result is a selection of creative, inspirational and unique art. Featured work includes oil, watercolor, acrylic painting, mixed media, ceramic sculpture, wood sculpture, photography, collage. “Acrylic on stretched underwear” and “assemblage of old whiskey box, organ pedals and other ephemera” are among some of the more extraordinary pieces to be displayed.

Today on Indy Style, we learn first-hand from Stutz Artists Grace Marshall and Vicky Shaffer White.

WHAT: “Red” Opening Reception

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 3, 5-9 pm | exhibit will be open through Feb. 27

WHERE: The Raymond James Stutz Art Gallery, 212 W. 10th St., B110

COST: Free and open to the public

“Red” will feature 40+ artists, including 10 Stutz artists: Stuart Alter, Martha Carlson, Bonnie Fillenwarth, Wendy Franklin, Jason Jones, Grace Marshall, Terri McClatchie, Julie Wickes, Vicky Shaffer White, and April Willy.

To learn more, visit www.stutzartists.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...