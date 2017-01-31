Student kitchen repurposes food to feed Indianapolis’ hungry

Hungry, no more. That’s the idea behind the Campus Kitchen at IUPUI, a student-powered hunger relief organization that rescues quality, unused food repurposes it into nutritious meals for those experiencing food insecurity.

Today on Indy Style, we learn all about the concept and how it’s helping Hoosiers, one meal at a time. Here’s more from Chef Roger Disher, Campus Executive Chef for Chartwells, IUPUI

and Mark Daiuto, Director, Campus Kitchen at IUPUI.

What it is

* Under guidance by the Campus Kitchen Project based in Washington DC

* First and only Campus Kitchen program in Indiana

* Support through the Office of Sustainability and Chartwells at IUPUI; Second Helpings has also provided guidance and food donations through their redistributions to CKIUPUI

* The Campus Kitchen model is based on a few resources available in any community: donated food, shared kitchen space and students who want to make a difference.

* Mission to recycle food, provide meals, educate and engage with the community, and provide leadership opportunities for students.

* Licensed by the Marion County Public Health Department, follow food safety guidelines; HACCP (Hazard analysis and critical control points) and ServSafe; prepare food in a licensed kitchen in IUPUI’s Campus Center

* Follow My Plate guidelines so a nutritional meal is prepared

How started

* CKIUPUI was an idea that came out of a course in the School of Physical Education Tourism Management (PETM) to address food waste and hunger

* Received support from the Office of Sustainability and IUPUI Food Services

* January 2014 – IUPUI received a $5,000 start-up award through the Campus Kitchen Project, Inc. to establish a Campus Kitchen at IUPUI

* Grand opening Sept 4, 2014

* CKIUPUI has a licensing agreement with the Campus Kitchen Project, Inc. based out of Washington DC

Impact to date – (see attached Infograph)

* As of Dec 2016, CKIUPUI has recovered over 11,800 lbs of food to serve 4,900 meals

* Number of students who have volunteered – 568 with over 1,748 volunteer hours

* Utilize fresh produce from our campus gardens during summer months – farm to table

* Has reduced food waste production at IUPUI – CKIUPUI recently highlighted in Chartwells Monthly, November 2016 edition

* Community partners – Ronald McDonald House at Riley Hospital, Wheeler Mission, Second Helpings

* CKIUPUI has the potential to expand and fulfill a void in the Indianapolis community by being able to serve to smaller populations of the food insecure that fall below the capacity of other larger food rescue organizations. Complementing what many great organizations are doing in and around Indianapolis to improve the health and quality of life for those facing scarcity of adequate healthy food.

The Campus Kitchen at IUPUI Website: https://sustainability.iupui.edu/topics/campus-kitchen.asp

Recipe #1 – Tri-Color Stir Fry

Ingredients

2 teaspoons canola oil

3 bell peppers (1 each of red, yellow, and green), cut into strips

1 teaspoon bottled minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 Cup Diced Cooked Chicken

1 Cup Cooked Rice

Preparation

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; add oil. Add Chicken, rice, peppers, garlic, and crushed red pepper. Stir-fry 4 minutes or until crisp-tender; sprinkle evenly with salt.

Recipe #2 – “Campus Kitchen Burrito Bowl”

Ingredients:

2 Cups Spanish Rice

½ can garbanzo beans seasoned

2 tsp smoked paprika

½ tomato, diced

¼ cup of whole kernel corn

¼ onion, diced

½ green pepper, diced

1 cup seasoned ground beef/chicken –> would be hamburger from Chef Roger

Cilantro – to taste

Preparation:

-In medium saucepan bring 2.5 cups of water to a boil. Add rice and various spices (of your choosing) and stir well.

– Reduce heat and allow simmer for 10 minutes.

– Remove from heat and allow to stand, covered, for 8 minutes.

– Dice onion, green pepper, and tomato and add to skillet with 2 tsp of water.

– Add in garbanzo beans, whole kernel corn, and smoked paprika – stirring constantly.

– In a separate container heat ground beef/chicken to the required internal temperature (165F)

– Add in ground beef/chicken and stir together.

– Take skillet contents and add to cooked Spanish rice.

– Cut cilantro and add to taste.

