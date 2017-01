(WISH) – A man in a very, very realistic Tom Brady mask freaked some people out at the Patriots’ season open Monday in Houston.

At one point, the real Tom Brady reunited with the mask he once called “scary.”

The actual mask took one month to make and includes real hair.

Some people are calling it “terrifying.”

CNN contributed to this report.

