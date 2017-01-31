Wabash County man sentenced to 12 years for theft ring

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Wabash County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his involvement in a theft ring that targeted the Logansport Wal-Mart.

Cass County Prosecutor Lisa Swaim said Kenny Purvis, 38, of Silver Lake, Indiana, was sentenced to 12 years in the Department of Corrections.

Swaim said Purvis was found guilty of the felony charge of corrupt business influence by a jury on Jan. 6. He was also found guilty of theft, conspiracy to commit theft and being a habitual offender. Purvis has two prior felony convictions for theft and dealing cocaine.

According to Swaim, the investigation began after a series of thefts from Wal-Mart. She said Purvis and several others would enter the store in groups and steal merchandise, which would later be sold online.

