Winner of $4.5M Hoosier Lotto jackpot has two weeks to claim prize

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lucky Hoosier has two weeks to come forward with the winning lottery ticket from last August’s multimillion-dollar Hoosier Lotto jackpot.

The winning ticket from a drawing on Aug. 17, 2016, reportedly worth $4.5 million, will expire at 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 unless someone steps forward to claim the winnings.

The ticket matched all six lottery numbers — 16, 17, 19, 22, 43, and 44 — and was sold at a Marsh supermarket located at 1435 W. 86th Street.

Hoosier Lottery officials say the holder of the winning ticket should sign the back and contact lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for information about how to claim the prize.

All Hoosier Lottery prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

