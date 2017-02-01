Arts Council of Indianapolis to Present 21st Annual Art & Soul Celebration

Passionate. Creative. Soulful. The Asante Children’s Theatre and Art & Soul Program is celebrating the 21st anniversary of Art & Soul: A Celebration of African American Art and Artists in Indiana at the Indianapolis Artsgarden.

This year, the Arts Council of Indianapolis is partnering with Asante Children’s Theatre, Indy Jazz Fest, Kenyettá Dance Company, and Madame Walker Theatre Center to help program and promote Art & Soul. Since its inception in 1996 and through continued generous support from Lilly Endowment Inc., Art & Soul has become a highly anticipated annual tradition celebrating Black History Month. This year’s theme is Lift Your Voice and celebrates empowerment through the arts.

Performances run through February 25. Every event is free and at 12:15 pm at the Indianapolis Artsgarden.

Devon Ginn: Literary/Theatre (Featured Artist)

Friday, February 24 at 12:15 pm

An immersive, site-specific living art installation

This Indianapolis native began his work in the arts at a young age using the literary and performing arts as therapeutic channels to document his thoughts and embrace new perspectives. Ginn was trained in Stanislavski, Meisner, and Alexander techniques through local theater intensives, master classes, and private lessons with several mentors over the years. Deliberately collaborating with ground-breaking institutions and creatives on the forefront of change, his work as a visual artist, writer, and performance artist is a reflection of all his learned and unlearned experiences. As a teaching artist, Ginn travels state-to-state implementing his performance poetry and creative writing lesson plans for high school and college students. As a Featured Artist for Art & Soul 2017, Ginn will experiment with a new process for him and create immersive, site-specific theater by dramatizing his poetry and staging it at the Indianapolis Artsgarden with an ensemble cast. This performance will be multidisciplinary by combining dance, theatre, literary arts, and media with the use of photo and video through 3D projection mapping.

Art & Soul Events:

Wednesday, February 1

Featured Dance Artist Taylar Green

Modern dance

Thursday, February 2

Bashiri Asad

R&B, soul, and folk music

Friday, February 3

Native Sun

Fusion of hip-hop, soul, and rock

Saturday, February 4

Griot Drum Ensemble

High-energy, African drumming

Wednesday, February 8

Tasha Jones

Nina Simone poetry tribute

Thursday, February 9

Everett Greene

Legendary bass baritone sings jazz standards

Friday, February 10

Heritage Place Senior Community Center’s The Silver Foxes Still Rockin’ It Line Dancers

Senior line dancing

Saturday, February 11

Featured Music Artist Carrington Clinton

Clint Breeze and the Groove

Jazz and soul

Wednesday, February 15

Rob Dixon Trio

Jazz trio mixing elements of multiple genres

Thursday, February 16

Alaina Renae

Soul and R&B vocals

Friday, February 17

Krash Krew Dance

Gospel and hip-hop dance

Saturday, February 18

Kenyettá Dance Company

Contemporary modern dance continuing the Black Dance Matters movement

Wednesday, February 22

Brenda Williams featuring Lamar Campbell

A Tribute to Mahalia Jackson

Thursday, February 23

Bryan Thompson

Saxophone and smooth jazz

Friday, February 24

Featured Literary/Theatre Artist Devon Ginn

An immersive, site-specific living art installation

Saturday, February 25

Asante Children’s Theatre

Excerpts from BLACK by Popular Demand – A Celebration of Stories

About the Arts Council of Indianapolis

The Arts Council of Indianapolis fosters meaningful engagement in the arts by nurturing a culture where artists and arts organizations thrive. The Arts Council is an organization that advocates for the need and importance of broad community funding and support for a thriving arts scene; innovates by constantly pursuing and promoting innovative ideas and programs that better serve the area, its artists, and arts organizations; and connects artists, audiences, businesses, foundations, and arts and cultural organizations with opportunities to explore and expand central Indiana’s creative vitality.

The Arts Council owns and operates two performance and exhibition spaces, the Indianapolis Artsgarden (attached to Circle Centre Mall) and Gallery 924 (at 924 N. Pennsylvania Street). The Arts Council allocates public funding to arts and cultural organizations through a competitive grant program; offers fellowship opportunities including the Creative Renewal Arts Fellowship, the Transformational Impact Fellowship, and the Robert D. Beckmann, Jr. Emerging Artist Fellowship; provides programs, services, and technical assistance for artists and arts organizations; and manages the city’s public art program. The Indy Arts Guide provides a comprehensive arts calendar featuring thousands of events, performances, and exhibitions throughout central Indiana. For more information on the Arts Council, call (317) 631-3301 or visit online at www.indyarts.org.

Find out more about Devon Ginn:

Facebook: Devon Ginn

Twitter: @yoDevG

Instagram: @yodevg

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...