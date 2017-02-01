Brebeuf Jesuit basketball coach donates stem cells, saves life

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Brebeuf Jesuit boys basketball coach whose donation saved a life has inspired the school to host another bone marrow registry event.

Brebeuf Jesuit first hosted a bone marrow drive in 2015 in honor of then-vice president of Mission and Identity, Father Michael Christiana, after he was diagnosed with leukemia. That was when boys basketball coach Todd Howard registered with the Be The Match bone marrow registry.

This year Howard was a match, donating stem cells in early January and saving the life of a patient in need.

The school is partnering again with Be The Match and the Indiana Blood Center this Saturday at Brebeuf Jesuit:

Register for Be The Match: 1-3 p.m. inside the gym lobby.

Donate blood to Indiana Blood Center: 1-4 p.m. outside in front of the gym lobby.

Bone marrow donors must be between the ages of 18 and 44. Read here to learn about the registry.

