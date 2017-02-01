Carmel police seek woman wanted for attempting to deposit stolen check

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The Carmel Police Department is searching for a woman who tried to deposit a stolen check into an account.

Last November, a victim reported two checks and some cash stolen from her residence.

The suspect who tried to deposit one of the stolen checks is described as a black female, last seen wearing hospital scrubs and dark-framed glasses. The woman appears to also be missing a bottom tooth.

If anyone has information on the suspect, contact the Carmel Police Department Investigations Division at 317-571-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

