INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2018 race has begun.

A central Indiana lawyer is announcing his bid for U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

Mark Hurt, an attorney in Kokomo and Noblesville, says he’ll be the first Republican candidate to officially file for Indiana’s 2018 Senate race.

His official announcement is set for 1:20 p.m. at Shapiro’s Deli.

Democrat Joe Donnelly currently holds the seat.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...