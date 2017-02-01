Central Indiana students learn about dangers of texting while driving

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. (WISH) — Students at a central Indiana high school are learning about the dangers of texting and driving.

The program is called Drive Now Text Later. About 550 students at New Palestine High School took part in the program Wednesday morning.

It’s put on by staff from the trauma education and injury prevention department at St. Vincent.

The presentation includes personal testimonies and video of crashes caused by texting and personal.

Organizers hope the message spreads beyond just kids.

St. Vincent says car crashes are the leading cause of death for people between 15 and 24 years old.

Officials say 1.6 million crashes happen every year because of drivers on their cell phones.

