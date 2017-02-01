Children’s Museum announces new ‘plan-ahead pricing’ ticket discount

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has announced a change to its pricing structure. It’s called “plan-ahead pricing,” and is designed to make ticket prices more affordable for families.

The change to ticket pricing was announced on Feb. 1, but the new prices will not be available until March 13.

“I’m really excited about it because this new pricing plan allows families who are willing to do a little bit of advanced planning the opportunity to save money,” said Lisa Townsend, vice president of marketing at the museum.

Ticket prices frequently change, and those who buy their entry early are able to lock in a lower price. This is not an overall price cut on tickets, but rather an opportunity for people to buy a lower priced ticket on a specific day.

Admission prices range from $12 to $35 with an average day-of projected price of $21.75.

The museum said there will be at least 42 days in 2017 where day-of prices will be $16 or less.

The sooner attendees buy their tickets, the more they can save. There is potential to save up to 65 percent on ticket prices by buying early.

“Find the day that best fits your schedule and lock in those prices. The prices might go up tomorrow, so you’re always guaranteed the best possible price by buying in advance,” Townsend added.

The Children’s Museum has a pricing calendar on its website where up-to-date prices can be found.

Click here for more information.

