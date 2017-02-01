Deputy mayor of city’s neighborhood engagement accused of writing racial slur on Facebook post

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The deputy mayor of Indianapolis’ neighborhood engagement has been accused of writing a racially offensive slur over Facebook.

In the photo, you can see David A. Hampton’s name next to some racially offensive comments in what appears to be a reply to a photo of President Trump holding a meeting to honor Black History Month.

Hampton also serves as the senior pastor of Light the World Christian Church.

Councillor Michael McQuillen has called on Mayor Hogsett to take action in a statement he released to us:

I condemn these comments in the strongest possible terms. Dr. David Hampton’s comments are unacceptable, especially from an elected official. Our city’s leaders and institutions should stand together in condemnation. Mayor Hogsett, you need to act.

WISH-TV reached out to both Hogsett and Hampton for comment. They have yet to reply.

