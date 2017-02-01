FedEx Express Hub to host hiring event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – FedEx Express Hub is looking for permanent part-time package handlers at their winter hiring event.
This opportunity, held Saturday, is good for recent high school graduates, people looking for flexible work schedules and those looking for a new career.
The positions available offer full-time medical benefits, college tuition assistance and other opportunities within the company.
- Who: Applicants must be at least 18 years old and able to lift 75 pounds; no minimum education requirements.
- When: Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: 6311 Airway Drive, Indianapolis 46241
- What to bring: Two forms of government issued current identification.
If you are unable to attend the event, you can apply online at fedex.com/us/careers.