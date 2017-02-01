Gathering ends with stabbing, car into water on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating after a man was stabbed and a vehicle ended up in a pond overnight.

Officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of Lake Tree Place, near Stop 11 Road and Railroad Road, around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A man with a stab wound to his chest was taken to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition, according to IMPD.

As police arrived, two vehicles fled the scene; one collided with a mailbox and the other drove into a retention pond, according to officers.

No one in the vehicles was hurt. They were detained for questioning.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

