Holcomb’s pick confirmed as new Indiana GOP chairman

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A close political supporter of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is now the state Republican Party chairman.

The state GOP central committee voted unanimously Wednesday to select Kyle Hupfer as party leader. Holcomb announced in December that Hupfer was his pick to replace Jeff Cardwell, who had been GOP chairman since 2015.

Hupfer was treasurer of Holcomb’s gubernatorial campaign and was a co-chairman of Holcomb’s transition committee after the November election. He previously was commissioner of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources under former Gov. Mitch Daniels.

Hupfer says his priorities include maintaining the Republican hold on all state government offices and defeating Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly in the 2018 election.

