HS basketball team helping younger students reach reading goals

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A high school basketball team is encouraging younger students by offering free game tickets and ice cream to those who meet their reading goals.

The Mt. Vernon High School boys basketball team has organized a reading contest for students at three Mt. Vernon elementary schools, honoring students with free game admission, prizes and recognition during their basketball games.

Students who participate in this contest, which continues through Feb. 6, attempt to meet weekly reading time goals — 75 minutes for kindergarten, 100 minutes for first and second, and 125 minutes for third through fifth grade. Those who reach the goals receive free admission to a basketball game, where students are honored during halftime then treated to an ice cream party with cheerleaders and players once the game’s ended.

The school says roughly 300 students were honored at games during last year’s contest, and they expect an even higher turnout this year.

Each elementary school will be recognized at its own game, as follows:

Feb. 11: Mt. Comfort Elementary

Feb. 21: McCordsville Elementary

Feb. 24: Fortville Elementary

Click here to watch a video the players made to announce the contest.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...