Indiana ranks 47th on national list of American well-being

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new study released Wednesday by Gallup and Healthways entitled ‘State of American Well-Being’ placed Indiana 47th in the nation.

Nearly 180,000 Americans participated in the annual study by phone interview across all 50 states. The study highlights important trends in health and well-being.

The study is based on the following criteria:

Purpose: liking what you do each day and being motivated to achieve your goals Social: having supportive relationships and love in your life Financial: managing your economic life to reduce stress and increase security Community: liking where you live, feeling safe and having pride in your community Physical: having good health and enough energy to get things done daily

Last year Indiana placed 46th, so even though we are lower on the list this year, some Hoosiers 24-Hour News 8 spoke with have high hopes.

“Without a doubt I think we can move up. I see more people jogging and walking and riding bikes, and the Pacers Bike Share program is awesome so I think that will move it up in the rankings,” one life-long Hoosier said.

Hawaii, Alaska and South Dakota topped the list this year.

Oklahoma, Kentucky and West Virginia were at the bottom of the list following Indiana.

