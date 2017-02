Wear red. Go red. Run in red! That’s exactly what we’re doing in the hallway of Indy Style. It’s all about Go Red for Women and Friday’s Wear Red Day to help protect women from heart disease. We learn more from Jim King of the Indianapolis Fire Department, who lost his mother to heart disease several years ago, and Cindy Adams, Co-Chair of Go Red For Women.

To learn more, visit:

www.Heart.org/IndyGoesRed

Facebook: IndianapolisAmericanHeartAssociation

Twitter: ahaindy

#IndyGoRed

