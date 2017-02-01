National signing day: Where central Indiana football players rank

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday is national signing day for high school football players across the country.

Scout.com ranks three central Indiana players in the top 300 recruits.

No. 61 Hunter Johnson, Brownsburg (committed December 2015 to Clemson)

No. 230 Russ Yeast, Center Grove HS, Greenwood (committed October 2016, Louisville

No. 266 Pete Werner, Cathedral HS Indianapolis (committed December 2016 to Ohio State)

Several others from the region made the list as “not ranked.”

NR Harry Crider, Columbus East HS, Columbus (committed to IU in August 2016)

NR Peyton Hendershot Tri-West Jr Sr HS (Lizton) (Committed to IU in July 2016)

NR Kurt Rafdal, Carmel HS (committedd 3 days ago to Nebraska)

NR Leshaun Minor, Ben Davis HS (committed to IU in June 2016)

NR Bryce Bailey, Castle HS, Newburgh (committed to Virginia in June 2016)

NR RJ Potts, Fishers (commtited to Cincinnatti in January 2017)

NR Ben Stewart, Cathedral HS (committed to Boston College in March 2016)

NR Pompey Coleman, Ben Davis (signed Letter of Intent December 2016 to go to Missouri)

NR Mac Hippenhammer , R Nelson Snider HS, Ft Wayne (committed to Penn State August 2016)

NR WIlson Huber, Franklin Central HS, Indianapolis (committed to Cincinatti, June 2016)

NR Cedric Mitchell, Concord Community HS, Elkhart (committed to Bowling Green August 2016)

