Officials respond to fire on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday that officials say was intentionally set.

Residents of the home were not present when the fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m.

Eleven IFD units were dispatched to handle the fire that left an estimated $12,000 in damages, according to Battalion Chief Scott McCarty.

Wednesday’s fire was not the only time that the IFD has responded to the home at 111 N Traub. Neighbors have reported to investigators that a white male with a beard in his 50s is to blame for the repeated fires.

Near west side fire

