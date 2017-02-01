Pink Pajama Party supports local breast cancer survivors

Break out your pink pj’s! It’s time for a party. What’s it for? Well, I.W.I.N. is a nonprofit organization giving Indiana women the strength to endure breast cancer treatment by providing individualized services and support. I.W.I.N. is based locally but serves women from all across the state of Indiana.

This year, on Feb. 17, they’ll be hosting the Pink Pajama Party. The evening features more than 300 breast cancer survivors, caregivers and supporters enjoying an evening filled with dinner, complimentary spa services, silent auction, raffles and live band. All in the comforts of their pink pajamas!

About I.W.I.N:

1. IWIN stands for Indiana Women In Need

2. Statewide breast cancer organization

3. assists women with physical and financial hardships of cancer

4. Services: such as- housekeeping, meals, groceries, transportation to appointments, gas, childcare, lawn maintenance.

5. We assist over 500 women each

6. Pink Pajama Party: February 17th and 18th

Marriott North Hotel/Keystone Crossing

Overnight event for all women

Dinner,dancing, spa services, photos, breakfast

Festivities start at 6PM- midnight

Yoga (optional) and breakfast the next morning

To learn more, visit www.iwinfoundation.org.

