Red dresses fill Monument Circle for a good cause

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Both men and women will be dashing around Monument Circle Wednesday morning.

The 5th annual Red Dress Dash starts at 8:30 a.m. Indianapolis firefighters are expected to participate as well as past winners of the American Heart Association’s “Real people. Real change” program, which is a program that recognizes women for making healthy choices.

The event raises awareness for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement. The red dress is the symbol for the movement.

The American Heart Association says since the Go Red for Women movement started 14 years ago, more than 650,000 women’s lives have been saved.

However, heart disease is still the top killer of women — it’s more deadly than all forms of cancer combined, according to the American Heart Association.

