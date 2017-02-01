Satisfy your sweetheart with a romantic meal

Only 13 days away!! Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re still trying to make plans, how about making a reservation for two at Bonefish Grill?! Chef Brian Newlin prepares the restaurant’s special Valentine’s Day Dish, Surf & Turf, and shows us just how easy it is to make at home.

Grilled Filet and Steamed Lobster Tail Surf + Turf

Ingredients:

2 each 6 oz beef filet steaks

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Pinch Sea salt

Pinch black pepper

2 each 4-5 oz cold water Lobster Tail

Pinch Old Bay seasoning

¼ cup butter, melted

1 each fresh lemon

For the Filet

Season beef filets with mustard, Worcestershire, salt and pepper. Reserve seasoned filets for grilling. Heat or light the grill, ensuring it is very hot. Grill filet for 3-4 minutes on each side.

For the Lobster

Split the lobster tail through top shell or cut with scissors. Pull the lobster meat up through the cut shell. Rest lobster meat on top of shell and sprinkle with Old Bay seasoning. Set up a steamer pot, steam lobster for 6-8 minutes. Melt the butter and squeeze half of the lemon into butter; use the other half as garnish on the plate.

Pomegranate Sage Martini

Ingredients: Volume:

Your favorite vodka 1.5 oz

Fresh Sage Simple Syrup (details below) 1 oz

POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice 1 oz

Cointreau OR similar orange/flavored liqueur .25 oz

Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice 1 oz

Angostura Bitters 2 dashes

Pasteurized Egg Whites .50 oz (optional)

Procedure:

• Pack a pint glass or a martini shaker with ice.

• Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin and shake until icy cold.

• Strain into a frozen martini glass.

• Garnish with fresh sage leaf.

Fresh Sage Simple Syrup:

Bring 6 cups of water to a rolling boil. Add 4 cups of sugar in the raw (for richer texture) or super fine sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved. Add 10-15 fresh sage leaves and let boil for 2 minutes. Turn off heat and let cool. Cover & refrigerate for 24-48 flavors.

Note: The sage needs time to infuse throughout the simple syrup so the longer you infuse, the brighter your flavor will be.

Chocolate Crème Brulee (with Grand Marnier)

Ingredients:

4 ounces Bittersweet Chocolate (non-sweetened), chopped

1 ¾ Cups Heavy Cream

½ Cup Sugar

6 each Egg Yolks (large)

1 each Whole Large Egg

1 ¾ Cup Milk

1 teaspoon Freshly Grated Orange Zest

2 Tablespoons Grand Marnier

¼ Cup Raw Sugar or Brown Sugar (firmly packed)

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 325˚.

2. Put chocolate in a small metal bowl. In a saucepan heat ½ cup cream over moderately high heat until it just comes to a boil and pour over chocolate. Let chocolate stand until softened and whisk mixture until smooth.

3. In a bowl, whisk together sugar, yolks and whole egg and whisk in chocolate mixture. In pan, heat remaining 1 ¼ cups cream and milk until mixture just comes to a boil. Add milk mixture to egg mixture in a stream, whisking and whisk in zest and Grand Marnier. Skim off any froth.

4. Divide custard among eight ½ cup flameproof ramekins set in a roasting pan and add enough hot water to pan to reach halfway up sides of ramekins. Bake custards in middle of oven until they are just set but still tremble slightly, about 40 minutes. Remove ramekins from pan and cool custards. Chill custards, covered loosely with plastic wrap, at least 4 hours or overnight.

5. Set broiler rack so that custards will be 2 to 3 inches from heat and preheat broiler.

6. Sift brown sugar evenly over custards and broil until sugar is melted and caramelized, about 2 minutes. (Raw sugar may be sprinkled over custards and caramelized with a blowtorch).

7. Chill 20 minutes.

Ingredients: Volume:

Vanilla Vodka 1.5 oz

Kahlua .25 oz

Dark Crème de Cacao .25 oz

Fresh Brewed Espresso 1 shot

Procedure:

Combine all the delicious ingredients into a pint glass filled with ice. Shake until ice cold & strain into a chilled Martini Glass. Garnish with three espresso beans.

Website: https://www.bonefishgrill.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BonefishGrill

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bonefishgrill

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bonefishgrill

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...