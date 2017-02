INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person had to be taken to the hospital following a shooting on the city’s east side Wednesday evening.

It happened in the 2000 block of North Arlington Avenue just before 8:50 p.m. when a teenager was shot twice.

They have been transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The shooting follows the shooting death of another teen, Anthony Lee Hughes Jr., earlier in the week.

