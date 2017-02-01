Train like an NFL athlete

Turns out, you don’t have to be a “pro” to train like one! As part of this year’s NFL Combine, we meet Brian Griffitts with SPARTA and Levar Johnson with InFocus Sports Training. Check out these easy stretches that will be an added bonus to any of our workouts.

Today’s Combine Athletes: Local players, Mitchell Paige (Indiana University and Guerin Catholic), Anthony Warrum (Illinois State University and Heritage Christian) and Marcus Oliver (Indiana University)

InFocus Sports Training LLC

• Founded in May 2014 as Sparta Combine Training by Brian Griffitts and Levar Johnson Rebranded as InFocus Sports Training in March 2015.

• Training facility is Sparta Training Academy located at 10080 E. 121st Street, Fishers, IN 46038

• InFocus provides NFL Combine and Pro Day Training as well as elite Quarterback Training, Position Specific Training and Speed and Performance Training

• Notable InFocus NFL Combine and Pro Day Training alum are Cameron Meredith (Chicago Bears), James O’Shaughnessy (Kansas City Chiefs), Wendall Williams (Houston Texans), former Mr. Indiana Football Tre Roberson (Minnesota Vikings), Justin Murray (Denver Broncos)

Notable players that train or have trained with InFocus are Frank Gore (Indianapolis Colts), current Mr. Indiana Football Hunter Johnson (Clemson), Chris Evans (Michigan), Riley Neal (Ball State), Max Bortenschlager (Maryland), Noah Wezensky (Miami(OH)

To learn more, visit www.spartaindy.com or www.infocussportstraining.com.

