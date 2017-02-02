Celebrating Groundhog Day with Silly Safaris

You’ve probably heard by now that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning, predicting six more weeks of winter. Well, today on Indy Style, Silly Safaris’ Amazon John introduces us to Sadie the Groundhog and gives us a few “fast-facts” about a groundhog’s way of life!

About Groundhogs:

The groundhog is also known as a woodchuck.

Groundhogs eat a lot of food all summer and become very fat and then sleep all winter. This is called hibernation.

When groundhogs have babies they have about six at a time and the babies live with their mothers for several months.

Groundhogs are members of the squirrel family and are the largest of all marmots.

Groundhog Day celebration organizers claim that predictions are accurate about 75% to 90% of the time.

To learn more, visit www.sillysafaris.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...