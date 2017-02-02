Colts punter McAfee announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee announced his retirement from the NFL early Thursday morning after eight seasons in the league, all with the Colts.

In a tweet, the 29-year-old McAfee said he will be joining Barstool Sports. He said part of his decision to retire was based on looking at a third knee surgery in four years, with more surgeries looming in the future.

“Could I have played a couple more years? I think so, but I know that to be great in the NFL, which is what my teammates and Colts Nation deserves, I have to focus completely on kicking balls,” McAfee said in his note on Twitter. “I’m at the point now, where I want to shift my obsessive like focus, to making the world a happier and hopefully, a better place.”

McAfee also said that as part of his new endeavor, he will have a fully functioning radio and television studio downtown.

The Colts tweeted a thank you to McAfee after he made the announcement.

Last season McAfee was named to his second Pro Bowl, however didn’t participate due to needing surgery. He retires as the Colts’ all-time leader in touchbacks, gross punting average and net punting average.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...