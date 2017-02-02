Ex-Indiana schools chief Bennett picked for county council

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Former state schools superintendent Tony Bennett is returning to political office as a member of a southern Indiana county council.

Republican precinct committee members voted Wednesday to appoint Bennett to a vacant Clark County Council position.

Bennett tells the News and Tribune that his family’s roots are in Clark County, and he sees the position as a chance to serve.

Bennett was the Greater Clark County Schools superintendent when he was elected state schools chief in 2008. He became Florida’s education commissioner following his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid, but resigned after The Associated Press published emails showing he changed Indiana’s school-grading system to benefit a top Republican donor’s charter school.

The Indiana inspector general also found he used his office staff and state-issued SUV extensively for political work.

