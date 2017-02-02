IMPD officer shot last year returns to work

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say an officer shot in the line of duty last year has returned to the job.

IMPD Officer Mark Reynolds was shot in the arm in mid-February of 2016 while investigating a report of gunshots coming from a home.

Chief Bryan Roach and other members of the command staff attended roll call Wednesday night to welcome Reynolds back to work.

Roger Hawkins is facing charges of attempted murder and criminal recklessness for the shooting. His jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Southeast Late shift Officer Reynolds welcomed back to work after being shot in line of duty last February! #YourPolice #Duty #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/IHgwxFdApx — IMPD (@IMPD_News) February 2, 2017

