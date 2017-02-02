Officers living in Whitestown wake up to find cars vandalized

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Police officers living in a pair of Whitestown neighborhoods woke up to find their cars vandalized and tires slashed.

According to Whitestown officials, the officers work for departments in Whitestown, Westfield, Lebanon and Speedway and live in the Walker Farms and Harvest Park neighborhoods. Officials said the acts occurred between midnight and 6 a.m. Thursday.

One of the Whitestown officers had “F*** WPD” written onto a garage door. At least one vehicle window was broken and profanity was written in marker.

Dax Norton, town manager of Whitestown, released this statement:

We are very disturbed and angry about this situation. Our residents are very, very respectful and supportive of all public safety agencies, including the Whitestown Police Department, and I’m sure I speak for them when I say that this will not be tolerated in Whitestown. And let me make very clear that we are working very, very hard to find however did this and insure that they are punished for doing so.”

The town is asking that residents of the neighborhood come forward if they saw anything suspicious or if they have video cameras on their property that may show the suspects.

If you have any info, you can call the Whitestown Police Department at 317-732-4547.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...