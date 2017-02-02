On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez

He has an eye for art, and he’s here to share his top picks with us! Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez has more:

“The Black Dahlia”



Gregory Hancock Dance Company

Feb. 4 – 9

gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org

Neil Simons “Rumors”



Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

Feb. 3 – 18

Thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“Divas”



Dance Kaleidoscope

Feb. 9 – 12

dancedkal.org

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

February 2 – March 26

beefandboards.com

Calder, “The Musical”

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

Through Feb. 12

thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“How to Use a Knife”

Phoenix Theatre

Through Feb. 12

indianapolis.broadway.com

