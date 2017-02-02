Terre Haute casino measure faces an ‘uphill battle’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — GOP Senate leader David Long says a company hoping to open a casino near Terre Haute likely will face an “uphill battle” in the legislature.

The proposal would authorize the creation of a supplemental gambling site in the western Indiana city by the owner of a riverboat operating at Rising Sun. House Speaker Brian Bosma has previously signaled that he’s not in favor of expanding gambling to Terre Haute.

Long says a change would affect everyone in the “saturated” industry. He says there’s much more competition now than there was 10 years ago. Also, he says, lawmakers are interested in seeing the French Lick casino in southern Indiana succeed.

A previous attempt to open a casino in Indianapolis appears stalled.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...