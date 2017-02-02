Using aphrodisiacs in your Valentine’s Day dishes

Staying in this Valentine’s Day? Well, make the time count by making dinner with your sweetie, using aphrodisiacs in the dishes! The Girlie Gourmet’s Valerie Vanderpool shows us a few recipes.

Indy Style Valentine French 75



2 ounces good quality gin

½ ounce blood orange juice*

½ ounce simple syrup

Pour all of the ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake gently to chill and

strain into a champagne flute.

Top with chilled champagne*.

*Denotes aphrodisiac

Indy Style Coffee-Marinated Beef Filet

For Marinade:

1 cup brewed coffee, room temperature*

1/3 cup olive oil*

¼ cup honey*

2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 Tablespoons red wine*

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard*

2 cloves garlic, grated on a microplane*

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon fresh black pepper

2 beef filets (6-8 ounces each)

2 Tablespoons cold butter, cut in half

Put all of the marinade ingredients into a food processor and blend until completely

incorporated.

Put the filets in a zip lock bag and pour the marinade over and seal. Marinate in the

refrigerator for 2-4 hours. Bring to room temperature before cooking.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Heat a cast iron pan over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Sear the steaks for 2

minutes each side. Reserving the marinade.

Put into the preheated oven and cook until internal temperature reaches 135 degrees

(check after cooking for 3 minutes).

Remove from oven and let steaks rest on a plate for 10 minutes before serving.

Meanwhile, put the pan back on the burner over medium-high heat. Pour the reserved

marinade into the hot pan and reduce by half.

Swirl in the cold butter pieces.

Serve the steaks with the sauce poured over, along with Roasted Asparagus* + Rainbow

Carrots*

*Denotes aphrodisiac

Indy Style Aphrodite’s Ice Cream



1 pint good quality chocolate* chip ice cream, softened

½ cup chopped black mission figs*

½ cup toasted + salted chopped almonds*

1 teaspoon fresh nutmeg*

¼ cup caramel sauce

whipped cream*

french grey sea salt

Stir the figs, almonds + nutmeg into the softened ice cream. Place back into the freezer

until frozen again.

To serve, scoop into a glass, then garnish with the caramel, sea salt, + whipped cream.

*Denotes aphrodisiac

To learn more, visit www.girliegourmet.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...