16-story high-rise in the works for West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A 16-story high-rise is in the works for what is considered West Lafayette’s downtown area.

The Rise at Chauncey will be built where the University Lutheran Church is currently located, across from the Chauncey Hill Mall.

The $45 million proposal calls for apartments, retail space and underground parking.

Attorney Dan Teder said this is a good addition for the city.

“The big thing is the church generated no revenue because it’s tax exempt or not-for-profit,” Teder said. “Now, it’s going to go to over a million dollars a year of tax revenue, which is substantial.”

The University Lutheran Church is moving to where The Exponent is currently located on Northwestern Avenue. The Exponent will still have a 10-year lease on the second floor, and the church will gradually take over the rest of the building.

The City Council will vote on this move Monday. The Rise will then be before the Area Plan Commission later this month.

