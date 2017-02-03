Columbus police: Road rage triggered crash that flipped car

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Columbus police say road rage caused a crash involving a high school student and an overturned vehicle Thursday morning.

Officers say 52-year-old Jerry Wynn Jr. of North Vernon admitted to intentionally slamming on his brakes while driving in front of an 18-year-old woman on State Road 7. He said he did it because she was following too closely.

As both vehicles approached State Street and Marr Road, the teen told police Wynn made a wide turn and intentionally ran into her.

Wynn’s 2001 Ford Taurus flipped over, and he was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the teen, who is a student at Columbus East High School, said Wynn may have gotten upset when he tried to make a dangerous pass and she honked at him.

