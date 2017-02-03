HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’, ‘Comedy Central Presents’, ABC’s ’Jimmy Kimmel Live’…. and now? Indy Style! Yeah, he’s made it! Check out the “twisted songs” from Comedian Henry Phillips, before you catch his performances this weekend at Morty’s Comedy Joint.

Henry Phillips at Morty’s Comedy Joint

Friday, February 3 & Saturday, February 4

7:15 & 9:45 p.m.

About Henry: Henry Phillips has been seen and heard performing his twisted songs and stories on , satellite and terrestrial radio nationwide. His critically acclaimed albums, fusing mellow folk-rock ballads with psychopathic lyrics have earned him mention in Billboard magazine’s ’Critic’s Choice’, as well as acclaim from such notable artists as Moby, who refers to Phillips’ songs as “disconcertingly funny”. His semi-biographical comedy film “Punching the Clown” received the Audience award at Slamdance film festival ’09, and is currently available on Netflix and iTunes.

Henry is a favorite on the nationally syndicated “The Bob & Tom Show.

To learn more, visit www.mortyscomedy.com & www.henryphillips.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...