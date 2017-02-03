Greenwood ice cream shop Mrs. Curl potentially expanding

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood ice cream institution Mrs. Curl is going to potentially expand and be open all year.

For decades the Mrs. Curl ice cream shop has been a summertime staple for Greenwood kids and adults.

Now the owner is considering expanding to make it a year-round business at the corner of Main and Meridian Streets in downtown Greenwood.

“I think it sounds pretty cool, I mean it will be a good idea, maybe bring in some more customers,” Greenwood resident, Seth Roseberry said.

Two city-owned empty lots could become an expanded indoor Mrs. Curl ice cream shop.

“The owner of Mrs. Curl came to us last year with a great idea,” Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said, “He would really like to see his business continue to grow in Greenwood.”

In a statement Mrs. Curls owner John Cassin said:

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Mrs. Curl has been a fixture in Greenwood for than 50 years, and we plan to be here for many generations to come. Working with city officials, we’re exploring how to best serve the community – both now and in the future – including a potential new building just steps away from our current location. It’s been a great collaboration thus far, and we look forward to sharing additional details as the process moves forward.”

Friday, Greenwood residents in the area received notice of public hearing and signs were placed on the property this week.

The land next to the ice cream shop isn’t zoned for business use.

“We’ll need to change the zoning on that from residential to commercial,” Myers said.

That makes way for the Mrs. Curl owner to build a new shop.

It’ll potentially also make room for public restrooms, a playground, and more parking.

“To make that a public parking but also to make it an environmentally more friendly parking area,” Myers said, “We’re going to use pervious pavers to beautify the area and we want to put in rain gardens in the parking lot.”

The existing Mrs. Curl building would remain with a different use and the spot to feed the ducks and the fish would also remain a feature of the area.

Myers is excited for the chance to help a local business continue to grow in the city and said the plans work well with those already in the works for the area.

“To put a trail along the creek to go from Meridian Street back to the amphitheater,” he said, “So this would all kind of dovetail into each other and make it a nicer area so it is more family friendly.”

The rezoning hearing is taking place on February 27.

If that goes through and funding is secured for the new building, construction could begin this year.

