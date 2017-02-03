2 arrested in connection with death after overnight SWAT standoff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two juveniles were taken into custody after an overnight SWAT standoff following a death on the south side of the city.

Indianapolis SWAT spent hours negotiating with the suspects in the 3400 block of Redwood Drive, near Thompson Road and McFarland Road. They were taken into custody around 7:30 a.m.

IMPD says the SWAT standoff stemmed from a death investigation Thursday night in the 1900 block of Union Street. A trail of blood led police to a wounded man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This story will be updated.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...