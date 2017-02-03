Love is in the air for a special concert by the Carmel Symphony Orchestra

Love is in the air, as audience favorite pianist Fred Moyer returns to perform the jazz-tinged “Concerto in F” by Gershwin.Today on Indy Style, we get a “sweet serenade” from Associate Concertmaster Jesse Hawkins.

About: Not-to-be-missed: Bernstein’s take on the famous Romeo and Juliet tale in Broadway masterpiece, West Side Story, and the expression of universal love found in his setting of Voltaire’s Candide. Music Director/Conductor finalist Ron Spigelman will be our guest Conductor for the February concert. Special “Meet the Maestro” concert ticket packages are available.

Music Matters, a free pre-concert conversation will feature Frederick Moyer sharing insights about the music for the evening. The Carmel Symphony Orchestra also is offering a very special 3 concert ticket (Just $99 for all three concerts) for the February, March and April concerts with a chance to “Meet the Maestro” and have input on the next Conductor of the CSO. Special ticket sale ends 2/11.

To learn more, visit www.carmelsymphony.org/blog/item/ron-spigelman or www.carmelsymphony.org/concerts-tickets/concerts/500-from-bernstein-gershwin-with-love.

