Man arrested after multi-county police chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) — A Terre Haute man is behind bars after a police chase through multiple counties.

Early Friday morning, an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign in Hymera.

However, police say the driver fled westbound on State Road 48 and then northbound on US 41.

As the chase continued into Vigo County, sheriff’s deputies deployed stop sticks at Pimento Circle. Police say the vehicle hit the stop sticks, deflating its two front tires.

Police say the suspect continued heading north through Terre Haute and into Parke County.

Parke County Sheriff’s Deputies deployed stop sticks on US 41 at County Road 900 South, damaging the suspect vehicle’s rear tire.

Police say the suspect continued on, driving on the rims of his vehicle, and turned west onto State Road 163.

As he was crossing the Wabash River Bridge, Clinton city police officers deployed another set of stop sticks, deflating the vehicle’s last tire.

Police say the chase ended when the suspect drove into a private yard at the intersection of 7th and Front streets in Clinton.

Police arrested the driver, Shane Corey, 29, of Terre Haute.

He faces charges of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Habitual Traffic Violator, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Refusal.

Corey was booked into the Sullivan County Jail.

Police say no one was hurt during the 45 minute chase.

