Pre-cast concrete business planning expansion in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — A pre-cast concrete business is planning to expand its operations in central Indiana.

The state says Friday that Sanders Pre-Cast Concrete Systems will expand in Boone County, creating up to 39 new jobs by 2021.

The company plans to invest more than $1.5 million to expand, renovate and equip its current 175,000-square-foot facility in Whitestown. It will renovate an existing 48,000-square-foot building, allowing the company to produce large insulated warehouse walls.

Gov. Eric Holcomb says in a statement that Sanders Pre-Cast “has been helping build the infrastructure our growing economy demands for nearly two decades.”

The company began renovations in late 2016 and expects to begin operations this month, with plans to begin shipping products and providing on-site installations in March and April.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...